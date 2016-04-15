版本:
BRIEF-Stonemor prices 2 mln common units at $23.65 per unit

April 15 Stonemor Partners Lp

* Stonemor partners l.p. Prices public offering of common units

* Says priced 2 million common units representing limited partner interests at a price to public of $23.65 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
