公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 15日 星期五 21:09 BJT

BRIEF-Strikepoint Gold announces non-brokered private placement of up to 10 mln shares at a price of $0.10 per share

April 15 Strikepoint Gold Inc. Announces Non

* Brokered private placement

* Non-Brokered private placement of up to 10 million shares at a price of $0.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
