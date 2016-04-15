BRIEF-Petroshale says Q4 production increasing by 178 pct to 1,444 boe/d

BRIEF-InnSuites Hospitality Trust says unit entered into purchase and sale agreement - SEC filing
* InnSuites Hospitality Trust - on May 9, Ontario Hospitality Properties LLLP unit of co, entered into a purchase and sale agreement - SEC filing
April 15 Petroshale Inc
* Petroshale announces financial and operating results for fourth quarter and year ended december 31, 2015 and continued strong reserves growth
* Q4 production increasing by 178% to 1,444 boe/d
* Entered into an amended loan agreement with our subordinated lenders
* Lenders agreed to provide an additional us$20.0 million of capacity to subordinated loan facility
* Lenders agreed to extend maturity date of loan facility to december 31, 2017
* Sky solar holdings, ltd. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 unaudited financial results
LONDON/NEW YORK, May 14 Many companies outside the United States may not have cover for a recent computer-system attack, leaving them potentially with millions of dollars of losses because there has been relatively little take-up of cyber insurance, insurers say.