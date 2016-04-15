版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 15日 星期五 21:11 BJT

BRIEF-Mbac says common shares and warrants of co to be delisted effective at close of market on May 13

April 15 Mbac Fertilizer Corp

* Mbac provides update regarding regulatory matters

* Mbac fertilizer corp says common shares and warrants of company will be delisted effective at close of market on may 13, 2016

* Mbac fertilizer corp says Zaff investment fund has signed a support agreement

* Working diligently to file annual filings on or before april 29, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
