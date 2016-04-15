版本:
BRIEF-China digital tv declares special cash dividend of US$0.20 per ordinary share

April 15 (Reuters) -

* China digital tv declares special cash dividend to shareholders

* China digital tv holding co ltd says board of directors declared a special cash dividend of us$0.20 per ordinary share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ STV.N] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

