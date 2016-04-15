版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 15日 星期五 21:52 BJT

BRIEF-Allied Solutions expands partnership with Cachet Financial Solutions

April 15 Cachet Financial Solutions Inc:

* Allied solutions expands strategic partnership with cachet financial solutions to offer emerging mobile payments technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

