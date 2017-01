BRIEF-Ensco prices upsized offering of 57 mln class A shares at $9.25 per share

April 15 Ensco Plc

* Ensco prices upsized public offering of class a ordinary shares

* Says priced an upsized underwritten public offering of 57 million class a ordinary shares at $9.25 per share

* Says 57 million share offering was upsized from originally proposed 50 million class a ordinary share offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)