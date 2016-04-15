版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 15日 星期五

BRIEF-Business wire signs global agreement to provide NYSE IPOs with news distribution and compliance services

April 15 Press Release

* Business wire announces exclusive global agreement to provide nyse ipos with news distribution and compliance services

* News releases from issuers will be distributed through business wire's "global-mobile-social-measurable suite of services"

* Issuers have ability to distribute news release to media in chosen geographic circuits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

