公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 15日 星期五

BRIEF-Semileds announces 1 for 10 reverse stock split

April 15 Semileds Corp

* Semileds announces reverse stock split

* Announces 1 for 10 reverse stock split

* Says reverse stock split intended to satisfy price requirement for continued listing on nasdaq capital market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

