BRIEF-Severn bancorp, inc. Announces $11 mln private placement

April 15 Severn Bancorp Inc

* Severn bancorp, inc. Announces $11 million private placement

* To sell in a private placement approximately 2 million shares of its common stock at a price of $5.50 per share

* Proceeds are expected to be used in part to pay all accrued and unpaid interest and dividends on its series b preferred stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [SBVBI.O ] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)