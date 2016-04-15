BRIEF-Xcel Energy names Robert Frenzel Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

BRIEF-Lowe's appoints Marshall Croom CFO
* Lowe's appoints marshall a. Croom chief financial officer; robert f. Hull jr. To retire
April 15 Xcel Energy Inc
* Xcel Energy names Robert Frenzel Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
* Frenzel, 45, replaces Teresa Madden, 60, who previously announced her retirement
* Frenzel, 45, replaces Teresa Madden, 60, who previously announced her retirement

* Says prior to joining Frenzel was a Vice President at Goldman Sachs, focused on strategic and financial transactions
* Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc - has expanded scope of its relationship with Franchise Performance Group, a strategic franchise recruiting advisory firm
* Canadian solar - unit has reached commercial operation of adjacent 100 mwac/131 mwp astoria, 75 mwac/100 mwp astoria 2 solar projects in kern county, ca