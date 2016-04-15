版本:
BRIEF-Midpoint appoints David Wong as chairman

April 15 Midpoint Holdings Ltd :

* Midpoint appoints chairman and approves advance notice policy

* Appointed David Wong, company's current president and CEO, as chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

