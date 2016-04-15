版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 16日 星期六 02:20 BJT

BRIEF-RXI Pharmaceuticals says reverse stock split of shares at a ratio of 1-for-10

April 15 RXI Pharmaceuticals Corp :

* RXI pharmaceuticals announces reverse stock split

* Announced a reverse stock split of its shares of common stock at a ratio of 1-for-10

* Reverse stock split will become effective at 12:01 a.m. Eastern time on April 18, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐