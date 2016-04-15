版本:
BRIEF-Teamsters Local 284, NetJets reach agreement in principle for 48 dispatchers employed at NetJets

April 15 Teamsters Local 284:

* Teamster Dispatchers, NetJets reach agreement in principle

* Teamsters Local 284 and NetJets reached an agreement in principle for 48 dispatchers employed at NetJets

* Teamsters will work with company in next few weeks to finalize agreement and determine final contract language Source text for Eikon:

