版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 16日 星期六 04:36 BJT

BRIEF-Airgas announces redemption of 2.95% notes due June 2016

April 15 Airgas Inc

* Airgas announces redemption of 2.95% notes due June 2016

* Notes will be redeemed in full on May 15, 2016, at a price of 100% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐