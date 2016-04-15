BRIEF-Rockresorts announces termination of management agreement for Half Moon

BRIEF-CVC Capital Partners to sell Leslie's Holdings
* Agreed to sell Leslie's Holdings to l Catterton and an affiliate of GIC
April 15 Vail Resorts Inc :
* Rockresorts announces termination of management agreement for half moon
* Rockresorts will no longer manage half moon in montego bay, jamaica
* Half moon will repay vail resorts amortized "key money" investment of approximately $4.5 million
* Half moon will pay vail resorts a termination fee of approximately $3.5 million
* Termination fee will be recorded in resort reported ebitda in fiscal 2016
* Termination fee will be recorded in resort reported ebitda in fiscal 2016
* Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2 signs letter of intent to create market-leading business process outsourcing platform
* Entered into a confidentiality agreement with Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc pertaining to BCEI's chapter 11 proceeding