公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 16日 星期六

BRIEF-Western Potash Corp. announces termination of NCIB

April 15 Western Potash Corp

* Western Potash Corp. announces termination of normal course issuer bid

* Says has terminated its normal course issuer bid as originally announced October 30, 2015

* Says has not yet made a determination regarding potential cancellation of shares acquired under bid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

