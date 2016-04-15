BRIEF-Consortium submits preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire Autohome Inc

BRIEF-CVC Capital Partners to sell Leslie's Holdings
* Agreed to sell Leslie's Holdings to l Catterton and an affiliate of GIC
April 15 Sequoia China:
* Consortium Submits Preliminary Non Binding proposal to acquire nyse-listed autohome inc.
* Consortium to buy shares,adss of autohome in cash for $31.50 per class a common share, $31.50 per class b common share,$31.50 per ads
* Consortium will form an acquisition company for purpose of implementing transaction
* Sequoia china says consortium includes james zhi qin, chief executive officer of autohome, and boyu, hillhouse and sequoia
* Intends to finance deal with equity from its members and bank financing
* James zhi qin, boyu capital, hillhouse capital and sequoia china jointly announce today that they have formed a consortium
* Consortium submitted to board of directors of autohome a preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire autohome
* Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2 signs letter of intent to create market-leading business process outsourcing platform
* Entered into a confidentiality agreement with Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc pertaining to BCEI's chapter 11 proceeding