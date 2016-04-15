BRIEF-Consortium submits preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire Autohome Inc

April 15 Sequoia China:

* Consortium Submits Preliminary Non Binding proposal to acquire nyse-listed autohome inc.

* Consortium to buy shares,adss of autohome in cash for $31.50 per class a common share, $31.50 per class b common share,$31.50 per ads

* Consortium will form an acquisition company for purpose of implementing transaction

* Sequoia china says consortium includes james zhi qin, chief executive officer of autohome, and boyu, hillhouse and sequoia

* Intends to finance deal with equity from its members and bank financing

* James zhi qin, boyu capital, hillhouse capital and sequoia china jointly announce today that they have formed a consortium

