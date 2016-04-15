BRIEF-Intricon says increasing term loan to $6 million from $4 million

April 15 Intricon Corp

* Intricon amends credit facilities

* Says increasing intricon's term loan to $6.0 million from its current balance of $4.0 million

* Raising inventory cap on borrowing base from $3.5 million to $4.0 million

* Increasing intricon's revolving credit facility capacity to $9.0 million from its current capacity of $8.0 million

* Amending leverage ratio financial covenants, effective march 31, 2016