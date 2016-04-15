BRIEF-Intricon says increasing term loan to $6 million from $4 million

BRIEF-Lowe's appoints Marshall Croom CFO
* Lowe's appoints marshall a. Croom chief financial officer; robert f. Hull jr. To retire
April 15 Intricon Corp
* Intricon amends credit facilities
* Says increasing intricon's term loan to $6.0 million from its current balance of $4.0 million
* Raising inventory cap on borrowing base from $3.5 million to $4.0 million
* Increasing intricon's revolving credit facility capacity to $9.0 million from its current capacity of $8.0 million
* Amending leverage ratio financial covenants, effective march 31, 2016
* Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc - has expanded scope of its relationship with Franchise Performance Group, a strategic franchise recruiting advisory firm
* Canadian solar - unit has reached commercial operation of adjacent 100 mwac/131 mwp astoria, 75 mwac/100 mwp astoria 2 solar projects in kern county, ca Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: