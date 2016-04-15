BRIEF-Chemical financial reports Q1 earnings per share $0.65 excluding items

BRIEF-Lowe's appoints Marshall Croom CFO
* Lowe's appoints marshall a. Croom chief financial officer; robert f. Hull jr. To retire
April 15 Chemical Financial Corp
* Chemical financial corporation reports 2016 first quarter operating results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.65 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.60
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Chemical financial corp says q1 share $0.60
* Says net interest income was $74.3 million in q1 of 2016, $15.1 million, or 26%, higher than q1 of 2015
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Lowe's appoints marshall a. Croom chief financial officer; robert f. Hull jr. To retire
* Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc - has expanded scope of its relationship with Franchise Performance Group, a strategic franchise recruiting advisory firm
* Canadian solar - unit has reached commercial operation of adjacent 100 mwac/131 mwp astoria, 75 mwac/100 mwp astoria 2 solar projects in kern county, ca Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: