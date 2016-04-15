版本:
2016年 4月 16日

BRIEF-Lucas Energy increases conversion price of future notes to $3.25/shr

April 15 Lucas Energy Inc :

* Lucas energy amends existing convertible note; increases conversion price

* Says increase of conversion price of any future notes sold to $3.25 from $1.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

