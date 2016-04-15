BRIEF-Giga-Tronics sees Q4 sales $2.5 million to $2.7 million

April 15 Giga-tronics Inc :

* Tronics announces preliminary results for the fourth quarter FY 2016

* Sees Q4 sales $2.5 million to $2.7 million

* Net loss for Q4 is expected to be between $1.6 million to $1.8 million

* Tronics Inc - with loss in Q4 of fiscal 2016, we will continue to seek additional working capital from product line sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)