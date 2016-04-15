BRIEF-Giga-Tronics sees Q4 sales $2.5 million to $2.7 million

BRIEF-CVC Capital Partners to sell Leslie's Holdings
* Agreed to sell Leslie's Holdings to l Catterton and an affiliate of GIC
April 15 Giga-tronics Inc :
* Tronics announces preliminary results for the fourth quarter FY 2016
* Sees Q4 sales $2.5 million to $2.7 million
* Net loss for Q4 is expected to be between $1.6 million to $1.8 million
* Tronics Inc - with loss in Q4 of fiscal 2016, we will continue to seek additional working capital from product line sales
* Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2 signs letter of intent to create market-leading business process outsourcing platform
* Entered into a confidentiality agreement with Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc pertaining to BCEI's chapter 11 proceeding