BRIEF-Mcgraw hill financial to sell J.D. POWER for $1.1 billion to XIO Group

BRIEF-Lowe's appoints Marshall Croom CFO
* Lowe's appoints marshall a. Croom chief financial officer; robert f. Hull jr. To retire
April 15 Mcgraw Hill Financial Inc :
* Mcgraw hill financial to sell J.D. Power for $1.1 billion to XIO group
* Mcgraw hill financial to sell J.D. Power for $1.1 billion to XIO group
* Transaction is expected to close during q3 of 2016
* Reached a definitive agreement to sell j.d. Power to xio group
* On april 27, 2016 , subject to shareholder approval, mcgraw hill financial will be renamed S&P Global
* Morgan stanley is acting as financial advisor and shearman & sterling llp is acting as legal advisor to mcgraw hill financial
* Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc - has expanded scope of its relationship with Franchise Performance Group, a strategic franchise recruiting advisory firm
* Canadian solar - unit has reached commercial operation of adjacent 100 mwac/131 mwp astoria, 75 mwac/100 mwp astoria 2 solar projects in kern county, ca Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: