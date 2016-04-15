版本:
BRIEF-Infusystem to acquire infusion pump assets from Infusaid

April 15 Infusystem Holdings Inc :

* Infusystem agrees to acquire infusion pump assets from Infusaid Llc

* Infusystem will acquire approximately 400 infusion pumps from Infusaid pursuant to agreement

* Its subsidiary, Infusystem Inc has reached an agreement for acquisition of infusion pump assets of Infusaid Llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
