BRIEF-Newtek Business Services announces upsizing and pricing of public offering of 7 pct notes

BRIEF-CVC Capital Partners to sell Leslie's Holdings
* Agreed to sell Leslie's Holdings to l Catterton and an affiliate of GIC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 15 Newtek Business Services Corp
* Newtek Business Services Corp announces upsizing and pricing of public offering of 7.00% notes due 2021
* Notes will mature on march 31, 2021
* Pricing of its 7.00% notes due 2021
* Notes will bear interest at a rate of 7.00% per year
* That it has increased size of offering from $25 million in aggregate principal amount to $35 million in aggregate principal amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Agreed to sell Leslie's Holdings to l Catterton and an affiliate of GIC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2 signs letter of intent to create market-leading business process outsourcing platform
* Entered into a confidentiality agreement with Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc pertaining to BCEI's chapter 11 proceeding