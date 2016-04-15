BRIEF-Le chateau reports Q4 loss per share c$0.23

BRIEF-CVC Capital Partners to sell Leslie's Holdings
* Agreed to sell Leslie's Holdings to l Catterton and an affiliate of GIC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 15 Le Chateau
* Reports Fourth Quarter And Year end results
* Q4 loss per share c$0.23
* Q4 sales fell 7.5 percent to c$65.2 million
* Q4 same store sales rose 0.1 percent
* For first ten weeks ended april 9, 2016, total retail sales decreased 3.7%, with 12 fewer stores in operation
* For first ten weeks ended april 9, 2016 comparable store sales decreased 1.5% compared to same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Agreed to sell Leslie's Holdings to l Catterton and an affiliate of GIC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2 signs letter of intent to create market-leading business process outsourcing platform
* Entered into a confidentiality agreement with Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc pertaining to BCEI's chapter 11 proceeding