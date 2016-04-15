BRIEF-Le chateau reports Q4 loss per share c$0.23

April 15 Le Chateau

* Reports Fourth Quarter And Year end results

* Q4 loss per share c$0.23

* Q4 sales fell 7.5 percent to c$65.2 million

* Q4 same store sales rose 0.1 percent

* For first ten weeks ended april 9, 2016, total retail sales decreased 3.7%, with 12 fewer stores in operation

* For first ten weeks ended april 9, 2016 comparable store sales decreased 1.5% compared to same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)