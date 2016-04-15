BRIEF-Calumet Specialty Products announces pricing of $400 mln private placement

BRIEF-CVC Capital Partners to sell Leslie's Holdings
* Agreed to sell Leslie's Holdings to l Catterton and an affiliate of GIC
April 15 Calumet Specialty Products Partners Lp :
* Calumet Specialty Products Partners Lp announces pricing of $400 million private placement of 11.5 pct senior secured notes due 2021
* Notes mature on January 15, 2021 and will be issued at 98.273 percent of par
* Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2 signs letter of intent to create market-leading business process outsourcing platform
* Entered into a confidentiality agreement with Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc pertaining to BCEI's chapter 11 proceeding