BRIEF-Calumet Specialty Products announces pricing of $400 mln private placement

April 15 Calumet Specialty Products Partners Lp :

* Calumet Specialty Products Partners Lp announces pricing of $400 million private placement of 11.5 pct senior secured notes due 2021

* Notes mature on January 15, 2021 and will be issued at 98.273 percent of par Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)