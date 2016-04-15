BRIEF-Manhattan Bridge Capital prices $6 mln offering of senior secured notes

BRIEF-CVC Capital Partners to sell Leslie's Holdings
* Agreed to sell Leslie's Holdings to l Catterton and an affiliate of GIC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 15 Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.
* Prices $6,000,000 Offering Of Senior Secured Notes Issued By Its Wholly-Owned subsidiary, mbc funding ii corp
* Pricing of an underwritten public offering by unit of $6 million amount of 6% senior notes due april 30, 2026 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Agreed to sell Leslie's Holdings to l Catterton and an affiliate of GIC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2 signs letter of intent to create market-leading business process outsourcing platform
* Entered into a confidentiality agreement with Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc pertaining to BCEI's chapter 11 proceeding