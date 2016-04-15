版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 16日 星期六

BRIEF-Shenandoah Telecommunications announces FCC approval of NTELOS Holdings Corp acquisition

April 15 Shenandoah Telecommunications Co :

* Shenandoah telecommunications announces FCC approval of NTELOS Holdings Corp. Acquisition

* Anticipates that transactions will close within next few weeks, subject to remaining closing conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

