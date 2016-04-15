版本:
BRIEF-Chiasma receives complete response letter from FDA for Mycapssa NDA

April 15 Chiasma Inc

* FDA issues complete response letter for Mycapssa new drug application

* Is reviewing FDA communication and plans to provide an additional update before market open on monday, april 18, 2016.

* Received complete response letter from U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding co's new drug application for Mycapssa capsules Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
