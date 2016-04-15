BRIEF-Chiasma receives complete response letter from FDA for Mycapssa NDA

BRIEF-InnSuites Hospitality Trust says unit entered into purchase and sale agreement - SEC filing
* InnSuites Hospitality Trust - on May 9, Ontario Hospitality Properties LLLP unit of co, entered into a purchase and sale agreement - SEC filing
April 15 Chiasma Inc
* FDA issues complete response letter for Mycapssa new drug application
* Is reviewing FDA communication and plans to provide an additional update before market open on monday, april 18, 2016.
* Received complete response letter from U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding co's new drug application for Mycapssa capsules Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* InnSuites Hospitality Trust - on May 9, Ontario Hospitality Properties LLLP unit of co, entered into a purchase and sale agreement - SEC filing
* Sky solar holdings, ltd. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 unaudited financial results
LONDON/NEW YORK, May 14 Many companies outside the United States may not have cover for a recent computer-system attack, leaving them potentially with millions of dollars of losses because there has been relatively little take-up of cyber insurance, insurers say.