BRIEF-Qorvo to buy IoT solution provider GreenPeak Technologies

April 18 Qorvo Inc :

* Qorvo to acquire IoT solution provider GreenPeak Technologies

* Says GreenPeak will become part of Qorvo's IDP group and will be headed by Links Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

