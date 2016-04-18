BRIEF-Transition Therapeutics provides update on type 2 diabetes drug candidate

BRIEF-Apivio Systems responds to Nuri Telecom's announcement of unsolicited offer
* Apivio Systems Inc. responds to Nuri Telecom's announcement of an unsolicited offer
April 18 Transition Therapeutics Inc
* Transition therapeutics provides update on type 2 diabetes drug candidate TT401
* Received notification Eli Lilly will not elect to advance diabetes drug candidate, TT401 into phase 3 development
* Royalty that Transition is eligible to receive on sales of related Lilly compounds remains unaffected
* All TT401 development and commercialization rights will be transferred to transition
* Going forward, lilly will be eligible to receive a royalty on future TT401 sales and a royalty on TT401 non-royalty income
* Under cos collaboration agreement, all TT401 development and commercialization rights will be transferred to Transition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Integra announces appointment of Andree St-Germain as chief financial officer, Joel Gauthier as VP CSR
* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc recommends that holders of operating partnership units of host Hotels & Resorts L.P. Reject "mini tender" offer by certain affiliates of Mackenzie Capital Management LP