BRIEF-Hasbro reports Q1 earnings per share $0.38

BRIEF-Apivio Systems responds to Nuri Telecom's announcement of unsolicited offer
* Apivio Systems Inc. responds to Nuri Telecom's announcement of an unsolicited offer
April 18 Hasbro Inc
* Q1 earnings per share $0.38
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Hasbro reports revenue, operating profit and net earnings growth for first quarter 2016
* Q1 revenue $831.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $777.1 million
* Qtrly girls category revenue$165.4 million versus $117.1 million
* Qtrly boys category revenue $336.9 million versus $272.6 million
* Qtrly net revenues from u.s. And canada segments $443.6 million versus $345.7 million
* Qtrly preschool category revenue$97.8 million versus $88.1 million
* Qtrly games revenue $231.1 million versus $235.6 million
* "addition of frozen and disney princess brands delivered strong quarterly revenue growth for girls category" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Integra announces appointment of Andree St-Germain as chief financial officer, Joel Gauthier as VP CSR
* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc recommends that holders of operating partnership units of host Hotels & Resorts L.P. Reject "mini tender" offer by certain affiliates of Mackenzie Capital Management LP