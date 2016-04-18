BRIEF-Hasbro reports Q1 earnings per share $0.38

April 18 Hasbro Inc

* Q1 earnings per share $0.38

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hasbro reports revenue, operating profit and net earnings growth for first quarter 2016

* Q1 revenue $831.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $777.1 million

* Qtrly girls category revenue$165.4 million versus $117.1 million

* Qtrly boys category revenue $336.9 million versus $272.6 million

* Qtrly net revenues from u.s. And canada segments $443.6 million versus $345.7 million

* Qtrly preschool category revenue$97.8 million versus $88.1 million

* Qtrly games revenue $231.1 million versus $235.6 million

* "addition of frozen and disney princess brands delivered strong quarterly revenue growth for girls category" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)