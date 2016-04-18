版本:
BRIEF-Penn west announces closing of sale of Slave Point and non-core assets

April 18 Penn West Petroleum

* Announces the closing of the sale of Slave Point and non-core assets for cash proceeds of approximately $200 million

* Has also entered into a definitive agreement to sell balance of non-core assets for cash consideration of $30 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

