BRIEF-Corsa Coal announces brokered private placement

April 18 Corsa Coal Corp

* Announces brokered private placement

* Appointed Paradigm Capital to sell common shares of company for gross proceeds of up to $10 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

