BRIEF-Kennametal signs $600 mln 5-year credit agreement

April 18 Kennametal Inc

* Kennametal signs five-year loan agreement with enhanced covenants

* Signing of a $600 million five-year credit agreement

* Kennametal inc says intends to use funds to refinance company's revolving credit facility that was scheduled to mature in april 2018

* Syndicated bank facility amends and restates kennametal's prior loan agreement

* Agreement contains enhanced covenant adjustments relative to company's amended 2010 agreemen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)