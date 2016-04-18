BRIEF-Morgan Stanley Q1 earnings per share $0.55

April 18 Morgan Stanley

* Morgan Stanley reports first quarter 2016:

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.55

* Q1 net revenue $7.8 billion versus. $9.9 billion last year

* Morgan Stanley says qtrly equity sales and trading net revenues of $2.1 billion decreased from $2.3 billion from a year ago

* Q1 institutional securities net revenue, excluding DVA $$3.7 billion versus. $5.3 billion last year

* Qtrly compensation expense of $3.7 billion decreased from $4.5 billion a year ago driven by lower revenues

* Morgan Stanley says qtrly fixed income & commodities sales and trading net revenues of $873 million decreased from $1.9 billion a year ago

* Qtrly non-compensation expenses of $2.4 billion compared with $2.5 billion a year ago

* Investment management AUM or supervision at q1-end of $405 billion versus $406 billion at q4-end

* Q1 was characterized by challenging market conditions and muted client activity

* Morgan Stanley q1 return on average common equity 6.2 percent versus. 4.4 percent in q4

* Qtrly wealth management pre-tax margin was 21 percent versus. 22 percent last year

* At March 31, 2016, common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was about 17.4 percent versus 17.3 percent at q4-end

* "while we see some signs of market recovery, global uncertainties continue to weigh on investor activity"

* Qtrly wealth management net revenues for current quarter were $3.7 billion compared with $3.8 billion a year ago

* At march 31, 2016, book value per common share was $35.34 versus. $35.24 at q4-end

* Q1 revenue view $7.87 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )