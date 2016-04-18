版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 18日 星期一 19:44 BJT

BRIEF-James Goldschmidt joins CASI Pharmaceuticals as vice president of business development

April 18 Casi Pharmaceuticals Inc

* James e. Goldschmidt, ph.d. Joins casi pharmaceuticals as vice president of business development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

