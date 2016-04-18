版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 18日 星期一 19:48 BJT

BRIEF-Emergent Biosolutions submits application for large scale manufacturing of biothrax

April 18 Emergent Biosolutions

* Submits Sbla For Fda Approval Of Large Scale manufacturing of biothrax in building 55

* Expect review process to be completed in fall of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

