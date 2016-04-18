BRIEF-J.B. Hunt Transport Q1 earnings per share $0.88

April 18 J B Hunt Transport Services Inc

* J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc reports revenues and earnings for the first quarter 2016

* Q1 revenue $1.53 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.52 billion

* Q1 earnings per share $0.88

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Management maintains its previously published full year 2016 expectations