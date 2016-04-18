BRIEF-J.B. Hunt Transport Q1 earnings per share $0.88

BRIEF-Apivio Systems responds to Nuri Telecom's announcement of unsolicited offer
* Apivio Systems Inc. responds to Nuri Telecom's announcement of an unsolicited offer
April 18 J B Hunt Transport Services Inc
* J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc reports revenues and earnings for the first quarter 2016
* Q1 revenue $1.53 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.52 billion
* Q1 earnings per share $0.88
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Management maintains its previously published full year 2016 expectations
* Integra announces appointment of Andree St-Germain as chief financial officer, Joel Gauthier as VP CSR
* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc recommends that holders of operating partnership units of host Hotels & Resorts L.P. Reject "mini tender" offer by certain affiliates of Mackenzie Capital Management LP