BRIEF-Grainger Q1 adjusted earnings per share $3.18

April 18 W W Grainger Inc

* Grainger reports results for the 2016 first quarter

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $3.18

* Q1 sales $2.5 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.49 billion

* Q1 earnings per share $2.98

* Q1 earnings per share view $2.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* W w grainger inc says continue to see price and gross margin pressure driven primarily by low inflation

* Narrowed its 2016 sales and earnings per share guidance for year

* W w grainger inc sees 2016 sales growth of 0 to 6 percent and earnings per share of $11.00 to $12.80

* Now expects sales growth of 0 to 6 percent and earnings per share of $11.00 to $12.80 for 2016

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $11.78, revenue view -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)