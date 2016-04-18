BRIEF-Qualcomm signs 3G/4G Chinese patent license agreement with Yulong

April 18 Press Release

* Qualcomm signs 3g/4g Chinese patent license agreement with Yulong

* Royalties payable by Yulong are consistent with terms of rectification plan submitted by Qualcomm

* Granted Yulong royalty-bearing patent license to sell 3g wcdma and cdma2000 (including ev-do) and 4g lte terminals for use in china