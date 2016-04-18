BRIEF-Qualcomm signs 3G/4G Chinese patent license agreement with Yulong

BRIEF-Apivio Systems responds to Nuri Telecom's announcement of unsolicited offer
* Apivio Systems Inc. responds to Nuri Telecom's announcement of an unsolicited offer
April 18 Press Release
* Qualcomm signs 3g/4g Chinese patent license agreement with Yulong
* Royalties payable by Yulong are consistent with terms of rectification plan submitted by Qualcomm
* Granted Yulong royalty-bearing patent license to sell 3g wcdma and cdma2000 (including ev-do) and 4g lte terminals for use in china
* Integra announces appointment of Andree St-Germain as chief financial officer, Joel Gauthier as VP CSR
* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc recommends that holders of operating partnership units of host Hotels & Resorts L.P. Reject "mini tender" offer by certain affiliates of Mackenzie Capital Management LP