2016年 4月 18日

BRIEF-China Ming Yang Wind Power Group Q4 earnings per share RMB 0.46

April 18 China Ming Yang Wind Power Group Ltd

* My reports fourth quarter and full year 2015 unaudited results

* Q4 earnings per share rmb 0.46

* Q4 revenue rmb 2.16 billion versus rmb 1.996 billion

* Qtrly total revenue $333.5 million; qtrly earnings per share $0.07 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

