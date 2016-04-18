版本:
BRIEF-Merck receives breakthrough therapy designation from FDA for use of Keytruda in classical hodgkin lymphoma

April 18 Merck Says Fourth Designation For Keytruda Follows Breakthrough Status In Advanced Melanoma, Non

* Merck receives breakthrough therapy designation from u.s. Food and drug administration for keytruda (pembrolizumab) in classical hodgkin lymphoma (chl)

* Small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

