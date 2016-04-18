版本:
BRIEF-Autodesk acquires Solid Angle

April 18 Autodesk Inc

* Autodesk boosts advanced rendering capabilities through acquisition of solid angle

* Autodesk inc says acquisition terms were not disclosed.

* Transaction is expected to have no impact on autodesk's guidance issued on february 25, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

