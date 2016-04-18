BRIEF-Lennox sees FY 2016 adj EPS $6.30-$6.80 from continuing operations

BRIEF-Apivio Systems responds to Nuri Telecom's announcement of unsolicited offer
* Apivio Systems Inc. responds to Nuri Telecom's announcement of an unsolicited offer
April 18 Lennox International Reports Record First
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.56 from continuing operations
* Sees fy revenue up 4 to 8 percent
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $6.30 to $6.80 from continuing operations
* Quarter profit
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.60 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $715 million versus i/b/e/s view $723.6 million
* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $6.26 to $6.76 from continuing operations
* Reiterating guidance for revenue growth of 4-8% at constant currency for 2016
* Reiterating 2016 capital expenditure guidance of approximately $95 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $6.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Integra announces appointment of Andree St-Germain as chief financial officer, Joel Gauthier as VP CSR
* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc recommends that holders of operating partnership units of host Hotels & Resorts L.P. Reject "mini tender" offer by certain affiliates of Mackenzie Capital Management LP