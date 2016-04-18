BRIEF-Quantum Q4 revenue $120 mln vs est. $121.5 mln

BRIEF-Apivio Systems responds to Nuri Telecom's announcement of unsolicited offer
* Apivio Systems Inc. responds to Nuri Telecom's announcement of an unsolicited offer
April 18 Quantum Corp Sees Q4earnings Per Diluted Share Of Approximately $0.01 , Excluding A Possible Non
* Quantum extends bank credit facility to August 2017
* Q4 revenue $120 million versus i/b/e/s view $121.5 million
* Cash goodwill impairment charge
* Gaap earnings per diluted share of approximately $0.02 for fiscal q4
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Integra announces appointment of Andree St-Germain as chief financial officer, Joel Gauthier as VP CSR
* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc recommends that holders of operating partnership units of host Hotels & Resorts L.P. Reject "mini tender" offer by certain affiliates of Mackenzie Capital Management LP