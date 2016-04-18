版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 18日 星期一 20:15 BJT

BRIEF-Quantum Q4 revenue $120 mln vs est. $121.5 mln

April 18 Quantum Corp Sees Q4earnings Per Diluted Share Of Approximately $0.01 , Excluding A Possible Non

* Quantum extends bank credit facility to August 2017

* Q4 revenue $120 million versus i/b/e/s view $121.5 million

* Cash goodwill impairment charge

* Gaap earnings per diluted share of approximately $0.02 for fiscal q4

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐