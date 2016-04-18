BRIEF-Gogold reports fatality of a contractor's employee at Parral

BRIEF-Apivio Systems responds to Nuri Telecom's announcement of unsolicited offer
* Apivio Systems Inc. responds to Nuri Telecom's announcement of an unsolicited offer
April 18 Gogold Resources Inc
* Gogold reports fatality of a contractor's employee at parral
* Death of a third party contractor's employee late friday due to an accident at parral tailings project in chihuahua state, mexico
* Operations continue as normal
* Integra announces appointment of Andree St-Germain as chief financial officer, Joel Gauthier as VP CSR
* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc recommends that holders of operating partnership units of host Hotels & Resorts L.P. Reject "mini tender" offer by certain affiliates of Mackenzie Capital Management LP