BRIEF-Gogold reports fatality of a contractor's employee at Parral

April 18 Gogold Resources Inc

* Gogold reports fatality of a contractor's employee at parral

* Death of a third party contractor's employee late friday due to an accident at parral tailings project in chihuahua state, mexico

* Operations continue as normal

* Company and local authorities completed an investigation which determined that all appropriate safety procedures were in place