版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 18日 星期一 20:14 BJT

BRIEF-Fibrocell and Intrexon say allowed to commence phase I/II trial for FCX-007 for treating recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa

April 18 Fibrocell And Intrexon Announce Allowance To Commence Phase I/Ii Trial For Fcx

* 007 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (rdeb)

* Fibrocell expects to initiate open label, phase i/ii clinical trial in q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

