BRIEF-Fibrocell and Intrexon say allowed to commence phase I/II trial for FCX-007 for treating recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa

April 18 Fibrocell And Intrexon Announce Allowance To Commence Phase I/Ii Trial For Fcx

* 007 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (rdeb)

* Fibrocell expects to initiate open label, phase i/ii clinical trial in q2 of 2016