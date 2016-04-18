BRIEF-Redhill Biopharma says planned confirmatory phase III study on drug for Pylori infection

April 18 Redhill Biopharma Announces Positive Fda Meeting On Rhb

* 105 path to approval and planned confirmatory phase iii study for h. Pylori infection

* Plan to initiate rhb-105 confirmatory phase iii study discussed with fda during second half of 2016

* Will complete a supportive pharmacokinetic (pk) program prior to initiating confirmatory phase iii study in second half of 2016.