BRIEF-Redhill Biopharma says planned confirmatory phase III study on drug for Pylori infection

BRIEF-Apivio Systems responds to Nuri Telecom's announcement of unsolicited offer
* Apivio Systems Inc. responds to Nuri Telecom's announcement of an unsolicited offer
April 18 Redhill Biopharma Announces Positive Fda Meeting On Rhb
* 105 path to approval and planned confirmatory phase iii study for h. Pylori infection
* Plan to initiate rhb-105 confirmatory phase iii study discussed with fda during second half of 2016
* Will complete a supportive pharmacokinetic (pk) program prior to initiating confirmatory phase iii study in second half of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Apivio Systems Inc. responds to Nuri Telecom's announcement of an unsolicited offer
* Integra announces appointment of Andree St-Germain as chief financial officer, Joel Gauthier as VP CSR
* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc recommends that holders of operating partnership units of host Hotels & Resorts L.P. Reject "mini tender" offer by certain affiliates of Mackenzie Capital Management LP